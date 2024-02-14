4 Cocktails To Spice Up Your Romantic Valentine's Evening

You may celebrate Valentine's Day by exploring the world of alcohol and drinking responsibly by sipping some delectable cocktails that impress several people who aren't into hard liquor. Why go for the signature cocktail when you can try something new to soothe your taste buds?

Here are a few amazing cocktail recipes that you can indulge in to set the mood right for a romantic evening.

(1) Devil’s Kiss

The Whiskey Kiss is a sultry blend of the warmth of Lucifer’s Gold, the rich sweetness of chocolate liqueur, and the subtle allure of cherry brandy. This cocktail is the epitome of a romantic nightcap, perfect for sipping and savouring with a loved one.

Ingredients

- 2 oz Lucifer’s Gold Whisky

- 1 oz Chocolate liqueur

- 1/2 oz Cherry brandy

- 2 dashes Spice Route Gondharaj bitters

- Chocolate & Strawberry (Garnish)

Method

1. In a mixing glass, combine Lucifer’s Gold Whisky, chocolate liqueur, cherry brandy, and

Angostura bitters.

2. Add ice and stir well to chill the mixture.

3. Strain the concoction into a whiskey glass over a large ice cube.

4. Garnish with delicate chocolate shavings for a touch of indulgence.

(Recipe by Monika Alcobev)

(2) The Heart Wants What It Wants

Did the cocktail's name impress you and remind you of the popular song by Selena Gomez? Sipping it would give you a great feel and add charm to your romantic date with your sweetheart. It blends the essence of vodka with fresh lime juice and a hint of sweetness from simple syrup.

Ingredients

- 60ml hibiscus infused U’Luvka Vodka

- 30ml Amaro Montenegro

- 10ml lime juice, freshly squeezed.

- 10ml simple syrup

- Pink sugar

Method:

1. Wet the rim of a coupe, then roll the rim in pink sugar until coated, and set aside.

2. Add the hibiscus-infused vodka, amaro, lime juice and simple syrup into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.

3. Strain into the prepared glass styled with pink sugar on its rim.

(3) Tequila Temptation

The Tequila Temptation is a bold and seductive concoction, bringing together the robust flavours of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, the deep richness of coffee liqueur, and the velvety smoothness of chocolate syrup. This cocktail is a passionate rendezvous for those seeking a thrilling flavour experience.

Ingredients

- 1 1/2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

- 3/4 oz Coffee liqueur

- 1 oz Chocolate syrup

- 1 oz Heavy cream

- Coffee beans (for garnish)

Method

1. In a mixing glass, stir together Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, coffee liqueur, chocolate

syrup, and heavy cream until well combined.

2. Strain the mixture into a rock glass over ice.

3. Garnish with a few coffee beans for an aromatic touch.

(Recipe by Monika Alcobev)

(4) Guava Rose

How about a rosy celebration this Valentine's Day which is spiced up with the flavour of guava? This cocktail is just that as it happens to be a great drink for the occasion, offering a perfect balance of floral notes with the tanginess of lime juice. Notably, it is crafted with Ginarte Gin, exclusively imported by Aspri Spirits in India.

Ingredients

- 60ml Ginarte Gin

- 30ml guava puree

- 5-7ml lime juice, freshly squeezed

- 10ml rose syrup

- Rose petal

Method

1. Add the gin, rose syrup, guava puree and lime juice into a Cocktail Shaker with ice.

2. Garnish it with a rose petal before you serve it in a coupe glass.