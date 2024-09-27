3.5 Lakh Weddings To Take Place In India Within The Next 2 Months; Hotels And Marriage Halls Running Out Of Capacity

Canva

Indian Weddings are no less than a gala. The grandeur of the ceremonies and the celebration of the union of two individuals and their families is a scene to witness and experience. Indians love their big fat weddings. For some it is a celebration of their loved ones, for some, the grandeur is an opportunity to showcase their social standing amongst their friends and relatives. Nonetheless, the ensemble is full of enthusiasm, love, fun, and blessings.

This year, the Shubh Muhurat for weddings is to begin in November. According to reports, all the wedding destinations, marriage halls and hotels are fully booked.

These are the most auspicious days for weddings

The 22nd, 23rd and 24th of November is said to be the most auspicious days for weddings. Hotels all around the nation are booked during these days. Not only hotels but other services required for weddings are also booked in full capacity. The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai is also fully booked for weddings on these dates. Apart from rooms costing Rs 33,000 per night and more, all other rooms in the hotel are booked. The situation remains the same for other hotels like J.W Marriott, Grand Hyatt and Mumbai Sahara.

According to Band Baaja and Baraat, a whopping Rs 4.25 lakh crore is the estimated cost of the weddings happening this year. Also, according to the Confederation of all India traders, India will witness 3.50 lakh weddings this year.

Destinations such as Jaipur and Udaipur also full for weddings

Destination weddings in India have been quite the trend since half a decade. Most popular destinaton weddings in India happen in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Udaipur due to the historical significance and the opulance of the forts and palaces.

25% of the people wish to travel for weddings since they look at it as an oppurtunity to not only celebrate love in a unique way but also enjoy the luxury that comes with it. Santosh Kumar, country head of Booking. com for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia said, "Around 25% Indians want to travel for weddings. 22nd to 24th November are the most searched dates for stays in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Udaipur and Jaipur.