3 ways to stop stress eating

Emotional eating refers to turning to food for comfort

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
Image credit: Google

When you are sad do you find yourself running to the kitchen or ordering from Swiggy or Zomato? Emotional eating refers to turning to food for comfort. People who are emotional eaters often tend to gain weight.

The first step towards overcoming binge or emotional eating is by learning to handle negative emotions. You need to try stress-relieving techniques to beat stress.

1) Journaling

You should keep a track of the food you consume throughout the day. You should also record your feelings so that you can identify emotional eating triggers.

2) Sweat it out

The next time you want to eat without thinking, consider going for a walk. It will help you control your cravings. Try going for a walk or jog that will be beneficial to release endorphins. It will also help you calm down and boost your self-worth.

3) Get rid of mindless eating

One should avoid distractions like TV, smartphone while eating. This way, you will stop eating when you feel full.

