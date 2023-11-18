3 Mouthwatering Recipes Will Transport You To The Korean Wonderland

Just like how K-pop sensations and K-dramas, Korean food has become a new fascination for most of us. While we look for restaurants in the city for authentic Korean food, you can try and make them at home with a very less hassle. Chef Ishijyot Surri shares three Korean recipes that are also favourite of many K-pop stars.

Korean Napa Kimchi

Making traditional Korean-style Kimchi is a bit of a process, but it's absolutely worth it.

Ingredients:

1 large Napa cabbage, 1/4 cup sea salt, 4 cups water, 1 tablespoon grated ginger, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 2 tablespoons fish sauce (or soy sauce for a vegetarian version), 1-2 tablespoons sugar, 3-4 tablespoons Korean red pepper flakes (Gochugaru) - adjust to your spice preference, 5-6 green onions, chopped, 1 medium-sized carrot, julienned (optional), Radish (Daikon) slices (optional)

Method:

Cut the Napa cabbage lengthwise into quarters and remove the core.

Chop the cabbage into bite-sized pieces.

Dissolve 1/4 cup of sea salt in 4 cups of water. Submerge the cabbage pieces in the saltwater and let them soak for 1-2 hours, turning them occasionally.

After soaking, rinse the cabbage thoroughly under cold running water to remove excess salt. Drain the cabbage in a colander for about 30 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, combine the grated ginger, minced garlic, fish sauce (or soy sauce), sugar, and Korean red pepper flakes (adjust to your preferred level of spiciness).

Add the green onions, julienned carrots, and optional radish slices to the Kimchi paste. Mix everything together until well combined.

Gently squeeze any remaining water from the cabbage and add it to the Kimchi paste. Wear kitchen gloves and mix the cabbage and paste thoroughly, ensuring each piece is coated.

Pack the Kimchi into clean glass jars, pressing down firmly to remove air bubbles. Leave some space at the top as the Kimchi will expand during fermentation.

Seal the jars tightly and let them sit at room temperature for 1-2 days to start the fermentation process. After that, store them in the refrigerator for about a week or longer to develop the flavours. Kimchi will continue to ferment and become more flavorful over time.

Remember to burp the jars by opening them briefly each day during the initial fermentation to release built-up gas.

Korean Kalguksu

Korean knife-cut noodles, known as Kalguksu is a delicious and comforting dish.

Ingredients:

For the Noodles:

2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 2/3 cup warm water

For the Broth:

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth, 1 small onion, thinly sliced, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 1-inch piece of ginger, minced, 1 tsp soy sauce, Salt and pepper to taste

For the Toppings (customise to your preference):

1 cup sliced mushrooms (shiitake, button, or any of your choice), 1 cup thinly sliced zucchini or summer squash, 1 cup spinach, washed and chopped, 1/2 cup julienned carrot, 1 green onion, thinly sliced, Sesame oil for drizzling, Red pepper flakes (gochugaru) for extra spice (optional), Toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Gradually add the warm water while stirring. Knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Form the dough into a ball, cover it with plastic wrap or a damp cloth, and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into a thin sheet, about 1/8 inch thick.

Using a knife or a pizza cutter, cut the dough into thin, wide strips (about 1/4 inch wide). These don't need to be perfectly uniform; the rustic, uneven look is part of the charm of knife-cut noodles.

Prepare the Broth:

In a large pot, heat the chicken or vegetable broth over medium-high heat.

Add the sliced onion, minced garlic, minced ginger, and soy sauce to the broth.

Season the broth with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for about 10-15 minutes to infuse the flavours.

Cook the Noodles:

Bring a separate pot of water to a boil. Add the cut noodles and cook for about 2-3 minutes or until they float to the surface. Be careful not to overcook them; you want them to be slightly chewy.

Drain the noodles and rinse them under cold water to stop the cooking process.

Assemble the Dish:

Divide the cooked noodles among serving bowls.

Ladle the hot broth over the noodles, ensuring each bowl gets some onions and ginger.

Arrange your choice of toppings on each bowl, such as mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, carrot, and green onion.

Drizzle a bit of sesame oil over each bowl for added flavour and serve.

Korean Japchae

Here's a simple recipe for Japchae which is a popular Korean stir-fried glass noodle dish

Ingredients:

200g Korean sweet potato glass noodles (Dangmyeon), 1 small carrot, julienned, 1 small onion, thinly sliced, 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced, 1/2 cup spinach, blanched and chopped, 1/2 cup mushrooms (shiitake or button), sliced, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, Toasted sesame seeds (for garnish), Optional: thinly sliced chicken or tofu for protein

Instructions:

Cook the glass noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Cut the noodles into shorter lengths with kitchen scissors.

In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil to make the sauce. Mix well.

Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and stir-fry until fragrant. If you're using chicken or tofu, add it to the pan and stir-fry until cooked.

Add the sliced onion, carrots, mushrooms, and bell pepper to the pan. Stir-fry until the vegetables are tender.

Add the cooked noodles to the pan and pour the sauce over them. Toss everything together until well combined and heated through.

Finally, add the blanched spinach and continue to toss for a minute or two.

Transfer the Japchae to a serving platter, garnish with toasted sesame seeds.