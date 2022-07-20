Over 50? Here are the top 3 foods you should eat

Image credit: Google

Do you want to keep your doctor's visit minimum? It is important that you look at your kitchen. Sadly, as men get older, their chances of getting health issues like blood pressure, heart disease, high blood sugar, and diabetes. How you eat can make a lot of difference in how healthy you wish to be.

As you turn 50, you tend to develop a sluggish metabolism. If you are thinking of making healthier choices, then include these foods in your diet:

1) Potassium-rich foods

Potassium-rich foods include greens, mushrooms, and yoghurt to name a few. These food items will help your body process sodium and relax your blood vessels.

2) Anti-inflammatory foods

Anti-inflammatory foods will reduce muscle and joint-related inflammation. Add cherries to your diet, as they have antioxidant benefits.

3) Avocado

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and fiber. Eating avocados will reduce your risk of obesity and heart disease.