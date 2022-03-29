2022 end will see a surge of energy-efficient buildings

As energy costs spike, the number of buildings globally deploying smart building technologies will reach 115 million in 2026, from 45 million in 2022, a new report showed on Monday.

This growth of over 150 per cent reflects increasing demand for energy efficiency from businesses and residents alike, according to a new study from Juniper Research.

The research found that non-residential smart buildings will account for 90 per cent of smart building spend globally in 2026, at a similar level to 2022. By enabling buildings to monitor and automate common functions, significant efficiency gains can be made, while improving the environment for workers and residents.

The research also found that the global shipments of sensors used in smart buildings will exceed 1 billion annually in 2026 from 360 million in 2022, representing a growth of 204 per cent.

Sensors, when combined with intelligent management platforms, will allow smart buildings to adapt to conditions; matching elements such as lighting, heating and ventilation to live requirements.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:41 AM IST