Know Russia’s most-followed kid and celebrity influencer, Tonya Hoodyakova

Every so often, there is born a uniquely talented individual. Such people can guide and influence those around them. They become pioneers in various fields or turn into charismatic leaders, steering people in the right direction. Tonya Hoodyakova is one such individual who has won the hearts of millions with her boundless talent and magnetic charisma, at just the young age of 13.

Tony is hailed as a youth influencer with a massive 300,000 followers on Instagram, she also has a strong presence on other platforms. She has also worked with brands like Channel, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton. The young diva has also been featured in several magazines. By pursuing her passions for performing, dancing, modeling, and acting, Tonya continues to inspire young children everywhere. Tonya added, “I am humbled and grateful that people love the work that I do. My focus always remains on the task at hand, I want to encourage other people to follow their dreams! Believe in your dreams and give chase them. It’s well worth it!”

Tonya’s love for the performing arts is in her blood. She is the daughter of veteran director Pavel Hoodyakov, who has worked with namely celebrities and brands such as Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, Timbaland, Kobe Bryant, Manchester United, Mercedes Benz, Pepsi, Lay’s, and many more. Tonya lived up to her heritage and began performing at an early age. Having acted in various music videos, commercials, and movies, she is no stranger to the limelight. She has been featured in music videos too, starring in Busta Rhymes' Love You.

When Tonya isn’t busy collaborating with the biggest brands in the world, she spends her time perfecting her spins and pirouettes. As a professional Latin and ballroom dancer, she has won a plethora of awards and accolades in the USA and her homeland.

Tonya hopes that her story will inspire the younger generation to follow their dreams and take a leap of faith. Despite being one of the biggest celebrity influencers in Russia, she remains humble, focused and determined to scale new heights, while urging others to follow suit.

