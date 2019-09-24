Issam Berrouiguet - A journey from athletics to Bollywood!

Issam Berrouiguet, a hardcore athelete turned entrepreneur, is someone who has been an inspiration for every aspiring businessman. After successfully doing both the past jobs for years, the handsome hunk is all geared up to act in a Bollywood film which will be based on the life of an athlete.

The soon to turn actor was an Olympic athlete at the age of 17 and by 31, he has become a business tycoon. Now, after achieving so much in life, Issam is eagerly waiting for his Bollywood debut where he is supposed to be working with some renowned names of the industry.

"I have been very intense in everything I do. I was a very serious athlete and then turned into a businessman and achieved what I wanted. It was always a dream for me to act in movies and finally Bollywood is giving me a chance here. I feel really blessed that my this dream is finally coming true," he said.

"I had some good business ideas in my mind but due to some reasons, I could not start them. Finally, the idea of jumping into hospitality industry changed my life forever. I started to serve VIPs and VVIPs and plan their holidays," he added.

Berrouiguet plans the holidays and takes care of the smallest of the things required for his clients on the trip. The clients do not need to worry a bit when they have already hired him for their job.

The entrepreneur-turned-actor is a known name among the sports personalities to business tycoons who do not know much about the places they visit and want the comfort of their life when they go somewhere.

Now, after coming in Bollywood, he has some plans of finding a place for himself as an actor and if everything goes well, a director-producer in the later half of his career. "I am totally focused on proving my acting skills which I have developed over the months with real hard work and dedication. I hope I would be able to find a place here and impress the audience with my performance," he said.

"If everything falls as per the plan, I would like to go behind the camera some day and even produce the movie if I get a good script. Currently, the film I am working on is a big budget project which is based on the life of an athlete. I have a strong character to play which surely will leave an impact on the viewers," he added.

With the amount of dedication Berrouiguet has shown throughout his life in every profession he opted for, it clearly seems that he will excel in acting as well and will garner the love of Indian audience.

