Saloni Panda-The Multi-Talented young woman

Saloni Panda, 21, is making her name on Instagram by her incredible cooking and plating skills. She started her page on Instagram (www.instagram.com/saloni_panda) in the year 2017 and currently has a big fan base.

Saloni achieved a lot at a very young age. 'The immense support of my parents and my younger brother has got me where I am today'. She says.

Apart from cooking and blogging, she is also a versatile Odissi Dancer and choreographer and has performed for many local and national programmes. She has also received felicitation from Malaysia Book of Records for Abacus!

Saloni has covered many places in Pune, has been recognized by various media and has also received the SuperWomaniya Award for being multi-talented.

Her page is known for her unique simplicity. She makes even the simplest food look great with her plating skills. She is also called the 'plating queen' by many of her followers. Saloni wants to travel all over the globe and try different delicacies in the purest form. She wishes to host her own food and travel show on TV someday!

Something that made her big in this field is her commitment towards her work. She believes that if you work hard and stay dedicated to your work, you can achieve anything you want.