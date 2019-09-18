Model, actress Saloni Mittal soon to make her Bollywood debut

Stephen Hawking once said, "We are very, very small, but we are profoundly capable of very, very big things". These lines define the aura of model-turned-actor Saloni Mittal, who not only works for her own improvement but also shares a general responsibility for all humanity. She is a home name in the world of modeling and she soon will be an eyeball for moviegoers too but her busy schedule never lets her down in working for the deprived ones. Saloni is one among the top models in the Indian fashion industry and she has walked the ramp for several noted designers. In her free times, she visits several NGOs where she loves to spend some time with the kids. She feels, "The smiles you share and the love you offer, always comes back to you in various forms." Dreams come true only for those who chase them with passion and such is the case with Saloni who is of a belief that short cuts in life take us to nowhere and we end ourselves in a very confused state of mind. Saloni, being a top model now, has been offered couple of Bollywood projects but she has denied it after reading the script. When asked the reason, she said, "The key to success is only hard-work and we should always wait for the best to come. I am in talks with a noted director for a Bollywood project but I don’t want to make hurry about it." The extremely hot and scintillating Saloni has grabbed enough eyeballs when she walked the ramp. She is also doing a music video 'Pehla Pyar' with ace singer MD. The scorching beauty is in talks with a Bollywood director and soon things will be on documents. When asked about the same, she said, "This will be a Bollywood film. I would be playing the lead. It is yet untitled but soon I will share information about it." When asked how excited she is, Saloni said, “I am excited and why not every model aspires to be a Bollywood actor. I am getting a chance today and I am grabbing it with all my heart.” The film will go on floors by December last and is tentative release has been set for next year September. Saloni is also a social media queen as she has thousands of followers on Instagram and various other platforms. If you are an admirer of true charm and beauty, you need to visit Saloni’s Insta profile and you cannot stop your fingers from scrolling her complete wall. Well, her fans are now waiting to see her in films with fingers crossed!!!