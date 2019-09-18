Captain Mark Smith's professional journey teaches why should you love your craft!

Now, after becoming the flight training manager, Smith can choose when he wants to fly and he only flies once in a week or two. "Cathay Pacific doesn't make you fly much during the initial days and keep you as a cruise pilot. Apart from this, the company even pays you to have food at various restaurants and visit the nearby places where the flight has to stay for a while," he said, adding, "As I have become the training manager now, I am allowed to choose when I want to fly. So, I only fly once a week or two."