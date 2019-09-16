Meet Rising Talent of Canada, A Real influencer of the 21st century - Hamed Amiran

Real estate is the world's best business anyone can do, but very few can get success in this business. Even in a slowdown, this business has good things to offer. We came to know about one young and dynamic personality who is energetic, a dreamer who has made his own way to success in life. Hamed Amiran, a renowned name in the world of real estate, has taken every by storm with his work. This lad has built his life with lots of hard work and smart work. From zero to millions, his journey has been an inspiring one. Many can learn from his life. He came to Canada in 2013. Struggled a lot early in his life. Hamed Amiran has done door to door sales job and custom Made Gold and Diamond Iphones selling directly to celebrities. His this work helped him built good relation with top names of the business world and Cine world. Then he started Real estate business, from 2015 he sold whopping more than 200 million dollars in real estate luxury homes, and commercial buildings worldwide. In between, he built his own 8.3 million dollars worth of a real estate Profile. He has is Now managing to Build the largest project of 52,000 square Feet modern mansion For His Client in the luxurious neighborhood of the bridle path in Toronto, which is next to the famous Canadian singer drake' mansion. When Finished it Would Worth about 65 Million Dollars and it would be the most expensive Home in Canada Hamed Amiran wants to work with top names of the world Hollywood celebrities to all the royal families of the world. He is working not only in Toronto but in Beverly Hills and Dubai. He has learned everything from his home town, Dubai, where he was lucky to see the world's top luxury. Hamed Amiran is a visionary person and dreamer who will make it big in his business and influence more people with his work. Hamed Amiran has one dream, and that is to become the world's top real estate builder and want to make a name as a person who builds the dream and Luxury homes for VIP people around the globe. He is young, and he has ample time in his life to make it big in life. He is a very kind-hearted person. He wants to help young Entrepreueners who are good in business skills. He will help to guide them with his Future business center. Hamed Amiran is a real influencer of our time. His life story can be an inspiration for many. He has the potential to achieve big in life and even help others with his helping nature.