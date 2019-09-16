goPuff is solving your snack delivery for $2

We all know the platforms we use to order food delivery. However, there is always the occasional need for a midnight snack or a hangover relieving ibuprofen. On-demand is apart of the needs of a busy schedule. Most services do not provide the convenient relief of ordering makeup wipes at 3 am. goPuff which launched its services in 2013 has been solving cravings and convenience for nearly 7 years and has expanded into 90 cities nationwide.

With no surge pricing or variable service fees. oPuff has a set service price of $1.95 which makes it the perfect service to use during rush-hour or at 2 am. Most delivery services change their fee depending on the time of day or popularity. The simplicity of goPuff is what made it popular around the US. The app is available in many cities 24/7 or at least open until 2 am. Some cities also supply alcohol delivery as well.

No more than 3 minutes, a goPuff account can be created and an order placed to service areas from simply going onto their website and browsing through their variety of useful and tasty products. goPuff currently features a selection of over 3000 products from pain relief medication and even cleaning supplies.

Professional sports stars like basketball players, Danny Green and James Harden have also used the service on-the-go between games for their cravings.

Hip-Hop star Meek Mill uses goPuff on tour for goodies like chips, snacks, and soda. At the recent “Made in America festival,” a-list stars like Lizzo, Travis Scott & Cardi B made their way to the goPuff.

LaLa Anthony was seen using goPuff on the set in Chicago. She ordered vegan peanut butter cups from Unreal and even makeup remover wipes and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

goPuff has central warehouse facilities where the goodies are distributed directly from warehouse to consumer. With 24-hour service options seven days a week, in the bigger markets, goPuff is a convenient and easy way to get snacks delivered at any time. Most markets behold noon to 4:30 am time window that makes it ideal for late-night sweet cravings.

In 2013, during their sophomore year, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola were only twenty years old when they were inspired to start goPuff. The pair attended Drexel University in Philadelphia where they discovered that college students do not have time to waste. The need for an on-demand delivery app came from realizing that much of their studying time was broken up by making runs to the store for snacks and essentials. Starting small, the young-men would skip their classes by using the excuse of using the bathroom to go out around campus on deliveries. Both founders are now seen lecturing on their campus and teaching students like they once were about becoming entrepreneurs.

Gola commented, “Rafael and I started the business with a small selection of convenience products and, after immediate interest on campus, we realized that the convenience store industry needed to be turned on its head. People no longer considered the convenience store to be convenient, and we felt we had found the way to revolutionize that space.”

With the need in mind, the young business partners began developing their app ideas in the back of their business notebooks. They spent day and night developing the app and eventually delivering their own goodies around campus in their Plymouth Voyager and needless-to-say, the business expanded.

Half a decade later, the duo has goPuff in 90 markets and nearly 1000 employees. goPuff is unlike any other on-demand delivery service, there are no surge fees and a flat service fee of a humble $1.95. Average delivery takes around thirty minutes to receive to your doorstep.

The young founders have been featured in Forbes in 2017, “30 Under 30” and Target Magazine’s “Target Marketer of the Year.” With all of this attention to marketing, they have also hosted a pop-up at the Made in America Festival on August 31- September 1 in Philadelphia.

Studying for an exam at two-in-the-morning or like LaLa Anthony’s set-delivery, goPuff makes anything accessible in a convenient way and eradicates the need for a third-party-pickup. With goPuff’s “Back to School” tour encouraging students to spend more time studying and with friends than making trips to and from stores for essentials and pick-me-ups. The goPuff app boasts a mascot that is a pufferfish.