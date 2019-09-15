Rock that romper: Here’s how you can wear it casually, or on a red carpet

Safari style
Alia Bhatt sported a khaki safari playsuit by Karen Millen and paired it with strappy orange heels from Steve Madden. The young fashionista pulls off the playsuit look whether at a book launch or on a Kenyan getaway.
Comfortably chic
Kiara Advani looks chic in this brown romper when she stepped into designer Manish Malhotra's residence for a get-together. The Lust Stories actress has been giving us serious fashion goals ever since she set foot in the industry.
Glam up
Sunny Leone sported a casual chic outfit at the MTV SplitsVilla X2 launch event. Although comfortable, the outfit had a glamour quotient to it and the actress rocked the blue carpet at the launch in the striking white and blue number.
Fetching in floral
One of the most popular debutantes in the industry, Jahnvi Kapoor was spotted spending some down time with her sister Khushi at Bastian. She picked a bright blue romper with a floral pattern and accessorised it with a simple pair of slippers and a furry charm on her bag.
In sequins
Taylor Swift arrived at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards in this snazzy romper. The singer is known for her charming style, and this playful Rosa Bloom romper complemented with butterfly heels by Sophia Webster makes us want to steal her style.
Smiling diva
Doesn’t Sara Ali Khan look adorable in this marigold number? The actress was spotted outside the gym wearing a playsuit coupled with a bright pink bag. The ever-smiling actress always manages to get her sartorial choices on point.
Sparkling star
After owning the pink carpet at the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra swapped her gown for a blingy silver romper. Featuring puffy short sleeves, crystal embroidery and sequins, she paired the runway piece from Dior’s Spring 2019 Couture collection with a Stalvey bag and Chopard jewellery.
Five ways to style a romper
Add a belt with a contrasting colour or texture to complement your romper. For example, if you're wearing a printed romper, pick a solid colour belt to go with it.
Pick a jacket in a tone that complements your romper and layer it on your outfit to give it a casual-formal look.
You can wear your romper as two separate pieces of clothing. Wear a long, high-waist on top of your fitted romper to make it appear like a skirt and blouse ensemble. Alternatively, you can opt for a loose top that complements the base of your romper.
If your romper has a round neckline, you can opt to wear a collared shirt beneath it with the collar standing out. You could also wear leggings under your romper.
It may be a casual look, but you can always take it up a notch by accessorizing your outfit with a classy bag and shoes.
