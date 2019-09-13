The jack of all trades, the master of many – Manuj Tilakraj Gulati debunking the age-old myth

Have there been instances in your life when you would see an ad on the television and wonder who this model is? If yes, then I’m sure Manuj T Gulati was one of the fine young men, back in the day, who had made you wait eagerly for the commercial breaks on TV. Starting off by featuring in an ad for Cello Pens in 2003, Manuj’s modeling and acting career turned into a freight train. He went on to star in a series of ads for Dominos Pizza, Nokia Reliance – which made him attain the well-deserved fame, Hero Honda, Parachute, Sprite, Hide & Seek biscuits and many more brands, making him immensely popular. He radiated a natural swag, not to mention nailing those comedic expressions that made watching his TVCs an absolute delight.

However, it was not long before Manuj took another leap in his career. Laced with exceptional performing skills, and a camera-loving persona, Manuj T Gulati effortlessly found his way to starring in music videos, where he further graced the viewers with his boy-next-door image. He had quickly charmed his way both in and outside of the industry.

It was 2005 when Manuj established himself as a professional actor. He first featured in a film called ‘Minus One (-1)’, playing the lead character. After that he landed a role in ‘Dil Jo Bhi Kahey’, directed and produced by Romesh Sharma, who produced the blockbuster film ‘Hum’ starring Amitabh Bachchan. Manuj essayed a pivotal character in ‘Dil Jo Bhi Kahey’ alongside the lead, and although the film was not an immense success, Manuj’s performance garnered a lot of appreciation from the critics and the viewers alike. Again, it was certainly not a surprise considering his ease and comfort in front of the camera.

Manuj’s acting career is not only the outcome of his sole hard work, but had originally stemmed from his father’s aspiration to make his son a successful actor and performer. Manuj moved to Mumbai in 2001 and worked tirelessly, learning acting and creating opportunities for himself. The unwavering support from his parents, along with their faith in his abilities, made Manuj accomplish what he has so far in every venture that he undertook.

It was back in the year 2008, when Manuj was in the United States that he introspected on his other skills and decided to diversify alongside his modeling and acting career. Being a management graduate, juggling different professions came easily to him. And here he is today, running MG ENTERPRISES successfully, handling a plethora of businesses like Digital Media, Interior Designing and Furnishings, Catering & Food Services, Insurance, Clothes & Accessories, and not to forget, Film Production – all under Manuj T Gulati’s able supervision. It is pretty evident that Manuj has come a long way, donning so many hats so impressively.

After a long hiatus, Manuj recently finished shooting for a film titled ‘Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau’, and is in the process of acting in and directing his first production venture – a music video, where we shall be lucky to hear him sing, under his own banner - MG ENTERTAINMENT.