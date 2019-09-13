Jewellery Influencer Sevgi Eren reveals how she rose to popularity in Turkey

Today’s era is all about being digital. One of the fastest ways to mint money and get recognition is by becoming social media influencers. The industry of these creative influencers is spread across the globe. Sevgi Eren is one popular name in the field of jewellery in Turkey. She is a lifestyle and jewellery influencer by profession. She formerly took training sessions of jewellery production and also worked as an assistant store manager at several companies until blogging came her way. With having a wide knowledge about the diamond industry, Sevgi is trained from ‘HRD Antwerp TR’ and has been an instructor in many diamond firms.

Gradually with time, her work in jewellery and diamond industry saw the influencer joining hands with Erol Albayrak for whom she has hosted many events in Dubai and Nisantasi. She even tried her hand at several other things and her portfolio boasts of some good work like managing social media and PR for Atasay Jewellery – one of the leading names in the field of jewellery. Furthermore, there have been some food and beverage brands in Dubai she has associations with. Mezza House, Sofraji Catering, Huqqa and The Galliard Restaurant are the brands to name a few.

Sevgi known for her jewellery styling has a popular slogan which is “Consult us before taking your diamonds.” Looking at her work, she is one of the top jewellery influencers of Turkey. She recently took everyone to surprise when she bagged the Best International Businesswoman of The Year Award at the Turkey Azerbaijan Fellowship Awards night. She feels grateful to her family and close friends for being a constant support in her journey. With achieving so much at a young age, the Turkish blogger has a lot to offer to her followers in the years to come.