Musical success of punjabi music sensation Abeer Arora

With the Punjabi music industry growing at a fast pace, it has become difficult for new singers and song writers to flourish themselves in the field. A person needs to have determination and faith in their work so that they can reach a larger audience and cater to their needs.

One of the upcoming singers, Abeer Arora, whose new song “Killer” (also his sixth) achieved a huge milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube on the day of release also crossed the 2-million mark in just two days. The song was written by Abeer Arora himself.

After the release of his single, Abeer Arora said in a statement, “I had no connections when I first started my journey and now I made some amazing friends and met some amazing people that I know are there for me if I need them. But all I’ve learned till now is that it’s all patience game. This field or any field requires a lot of patience and talent. I’ve got a lot of projects I’m working on, and it just going to get better.”

Arora made his mark in the music industry with songs like “Kangna Tera Ni”, “Billi Akhaan Waliye” and “Drunk on You”. The singer has previously worked with Muzik One Records, Zee Music Company, Vee Muzik and then ventured his way with the biggest music label T-Series.

During his school days Abeer started singing Bhojpuri songs and it was in 10th standard when he decided to be a singer.

He says his inspirations come from J Balvin and Rahet Fateh Ali Khan.