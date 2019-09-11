Meet Mahsa Nejati - London's very own whitening Queen

They say its always either beauty or brains. We strongly disagree & have proof. Mahsa Nejati aka Mahsa Shoaei is a dental surgeon who can give a super model run for her money.

Born in Iran, raised in Sweden and based in London for over a decade is popularly known as the whitening queen of London. Mahsa offers a unique 90 minute smile makeover without any invasive intervention on the tooth. It was her clinic group which has the distinction of being amongst the first mercury free clinics in the UK.

While Mahsa presents the world in the most beautiful way through her Instagram profile, she literally carves smiles for a career. At her Covent Garden Clinic, she has performed over 25000 whitening cases. She is definitely someone with multiple talents and interests. Amongst fashion, property & dentistry; she chooses dentistry as her prioirity and her immediate goal is to setup her own brand 'Nejati Clinic'.

Mahsa, who is a passionate soul loves to travel and is also involved with various charities across the UK. Her family has also setup a charity to help the underprivileged children with education.

Mahsa believes that its her heritage and decisions that have made her the woman she is today. Multi cultural background has taught her a lot about diversity & tolerance. She signs off saying, " Wherever I am, I try to spread happiness & highlight all the positive elements from both Iran and Sweden".

You can check out Mahsa's posts and pictures through her Instagram account @mahsa_nejatii.