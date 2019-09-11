Alice Fabbrica - The travel blogger who is no less than a super model

Alice Fabrrica, the 23 year old Italian sensation has been soaring temperatures on the internet with her sultry pictures on instagram

A natural temptress, Fabbrica enjoys a mass following of around 250000 fans worldwide. Her pictures from the travel series show her in various picturesque avatars with scenic backgrounds.

Apart from being an internet sensation, Alice has starred in various television and reality shows; namely Uomini e Donne, Ciao Darwin and Isola dei Famosi.

Alice swears by her fashion sense and is loved beyond geogrpahical boundaries. Her travel blog is definitely the most aesthetic way one should see the world.

An absolute treat to the eyes, Alice is considered to be on the list of aspiring castaways of the 'Island of the Famous'. We wish this talented beauty with immense success.

Alice's works can be accessed through her instagram: alicefabbricaofficial