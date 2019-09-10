Super 30 movie’s Bollywood Playback Singer Gaurav Medatwal led his voice for KBC 2019

After being the Runner Up of Colors India’s Got Talent Season 8 and influencing the public with his mermerizing voice in the song “Niyam Ho “ from HRITHIK ROSHAN’S movie “SUPER 30”, the very known singer Gaurav Medatwal has come up with one more project in the music industry. Gaurav Has recently led his voice for the Theme Music of the famous Iconic show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 2019“ hosted by the living legend Mr Amitabh Bachchan . The music is recreated by very known music directors of the Bollywood Industry , Mr Ajay - Atul Gogavale .

No doubt the magical performance of his Musical Band “The Live 100 Experience “ In India’s Got Talent 8 is still in everyone’s heart and was showered by lots of love and blessing throughout the world.

Also the song “Niyam Ho” from “Super 30” was a massive hit and was termed as the “SUPER 30 ANTHEM” of the year.

Gaurav says “Its not just the hard work that pays off , but also your consistency in the industry marks your presence. Its been a great journey for me right from INDIA’S GOT TALENT 8 , performing in front legends of the industry Mr Karan Johar , Mrs Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora to working for the most Handsome Man Mr Hrithik Roshan for his blockbuster movie under the guidance of The gems of music

Mr Ajay - Atul sir .

And the most beautiful moment of my life was when i got an offer to contribute my talent for the Legend Mr Amitabh Bachchan ji’s KBC 2019 . I should say its a life time achievement for me to sing for BigB “

Gaurav says that his goal is to earn a big name in the entertainment industry as a leading playback singer and to stand up to the expectations of his fans and all his well-wishers.

We wish your upcoming projects to be big hits and blockbuster Gaurav.