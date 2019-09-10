Shobit Sinha shares his journey from being an Assistant Writer to a top Co-Producer

Writing is a quality which not everyone possesses. The serials, movies and the web series we see is first written and it takes a lot of hard work to write a story and make it entertaining, funny, serious or horror depending upon the content. Shobit Sinha is one such young lead writer and a content director of the comedy industry. He is growing at a rapid pace as a non-fiction writer. His writing skills have made him the favourite of Optimystix Media which produces the comedy shows like ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’.

With being a lead writer, he is also the youngest co-producer of the TV industry in the comedy field. His story is nothing less than rags to riches. His struggle goes way back when he passed his nights in a 1 RK apartment in Mumbai. Who knew that Shobit Sinha who was an assistant writer 2 years back will become a lead writer, content director and a co-producer? His hard work has paid off and today he has fulfilled his dreams of owning a house and getting a luxurious car. Today he owns his company named ‘Syaahityik Productions’ where he has more than 30 writers who write for his shows. The rumours recently suggested that Shobit will be writing dialogues for ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ which is going to be a sequel to the 1994 cult film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Moreover, Shobit even revealed that he was offered to write ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ but due to commitment issues, he had to turn down the offer. Revealing about his future project, he said that he will co-produce his dream show called ‘The Travel Comedy Show’ where he plans to cast Siddharth Sagar and Ravi Dubey in the lead. Talking about his work, he has been a writer for many shows like ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’, ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’, ‘IIFA Awards 2015’, ‘Bigg Boss’ special episodes, ‘Comedy Dangal’, ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ among other shows. As a content director, he has done shows like ‘Dr Pran Lele’ and ‘Apna News Aayega’.

From being a writer to a content director and a co-producer, Shobit Sinha has truly come a long way and we cannot wait to see his upcoming works in the future.