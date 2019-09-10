Rishi Sethia brings Billions to Annabel's Social Club

“Annabel’s” is one of London’s most sought-after social clubs and one of the most elite clubs in the world. Powerful collections of wealth are what the stage is for an elite and prestigious club like Annabel’s. Responsible behind the business and capital is Dubai’s, Rishi Sethia, a millionaire business. Rishi has had his hands across the international business for a decade, including hedge funds, the mining industry, and powerful business advisory.

Rishi spent time advising and bringing together a network to establish one of the most elite clubs in the world. Sethia used two-percent of the world’s billionaire’s to collectively fund Annabel’s in London. Annabel’s is argued as one of the most elegant clubs in the world. The club bestows flowers across the stone building. Membership at Annabel’s costs a staggering £2,000 a year will annual fees not included. The members must follow a strict dress code and be referred by internal members. With a strict “no photos” policy, it is hard to leave without taking a picture, each inch is drenched in the finest decorations and fixings.

Annabel’s is known as a celebrity playground and a stomping ground for business and network. The stone that faces the exterior of Annabel’s is covered with an abundant array of pink flowers and greenery. The pink bathroom is one of the most sought after Instagram backgrounds, flowers hovering the walls and decadent gold finishes and quartz sink basins and walls.

The silk walls are lined in pleated silk while fruit-and-flowers tumble from the ceiling.

The notorious property used for Annabel’s is a townhouse in London’s elite, Berkeley Square. It is known for its superior architecture and historic charm. The interior bestows a contemporary meets regal and eclectic taste that bring the members into a dream.

The over-the-top, ultra-lux club features four flours of endless imagination and regal charm. The club has restaurants, a spa, bars, two dining rooms, a salon for cigars and even a nightclub. One of the most popular areas of the club is the attic, a workspace floor where the young members can conduct business on their laptops and sip on coffee lattes. Even the bathrooms are the talk of the town with its palace-like decor.

According to Astrid Harbord, the club’s membership advisor, “There is no set criteria in London society today… members ranging from fashion, tech, the art world, as well as hedge funders.” Though the diverse admittance of industry, the club initially began with a humble seventy-two members. A tradition of the club is that all members’ business and gatherings are not to be discussed outside of the doors. The club is around fifty percent men, fifty percent women. Old school norms, men are required to wear a jacket and women are allowed to wear jeans in the downstairs nightclub. Mick Jagger is known to frequent the stomping grounds.

Rishi and his actress and model wife, Queenie Singh spend time with their business across Mumbai, Dubai and London. Singh’s daughter studied in London. They enjoy traveling and enjoying celebrations in the world's most renowned hotels and establishments. Former miss India also explored the jewelry business and now has a line of fine jewelry of fine stones and diamonds. The jewelry has been seen on Paris Hilton and even Hillary Clinton amongst other stars.

On top of networking a very large Rolodex of billionaires, Rishi has had his hands across multiple industries like mining and private equity and hedge funds where the investors seek Rishi’s pristine guidance and abilities to guide their decisions. When it comes to world-class projects and investment, Rishi is no stranger.

Considering the luxurious portfolio Rishi has established, best believe he is a master of gathering and profitability.