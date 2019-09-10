Parth Doshi gets candid about his journey as a singer

Parth Doshi has something special in him and it is his exceptional singing skills. He is an Indian professional playback singer majorly working in Bollywood films. Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, he later moved to Mumbai and is currently working here. He hails from the field of engineering and he pursued the degree from M.S University in Baroda. However, since 2017 he is self-employed. Parth Devang Joshi came in limelight after he appeared in an international reality show called 'The Voice India'. He was just 19 then and emerged as the top three in Sunidhi Chauhan's team.

Moreover, his love for singing has been since childhood. While he was 6, Parth has been doing live stage shows. Till now, he has done more than 2000 shows and entertained everyone with his melodious voice. In the show called 'Pogo Amazing Kids Awards' he was in the top 3 and in the show 'Amul Star Voice Of India Chhote Ustaad' he was in the top 5. Apart from this, the talented singer has also been a celebrity guest at the grand finale of Radio City Super Singer. The music sensation is very popular among youth and has performed in many schools and college events. Till now, he has done shows in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Udaipur and many other cities and his shows were telecasted live on ETV Gujarati News. Besides this, Parth has his own YouTube channel where he releases the popular covers of Bollywood songs.

He has been a celebrity judge at various shows like 'Mirchi Tansen' hosted by Radio Mirchi, and also to the season 8 of 'Radio City Super Singer' Grand Finale. Besides this, he took the judge's seat when he took auditions of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' in South Gujarat. His first single 'Meri Behna' was composed by himself which he released in August 2016. Parth released the song on Raksha Bandhan to express his love for her sister Bhumika Khatri. Parth's first work as a playback singer was 'Dhime Dhime Mara Sapnama' for the movie 'Passport' in 2016. Apart from this, he has given his voice for three songs for a Gujarati movie called 'Kitta Buchcha'. Later in June 2017, the singer released his first cover song 'Afeemi' from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. We wish Parth Doshi good luck for his future projects and we hope he makes his mark in Bollywood as one of the top singers.