Meet Rakhee Shah - A Celebrity Artist and Philanthropist

Rakhee is an artist and has had 58 prestigious exhibitions in UK and some in Mumbai. Having created nearly 1200 paintings over a period of 26 years, Rakhee has donated 718 paintings to Hospitals, Cancer Centres, Institutions, NGOs, etc.

Rakhee’s paintings has visited various countries like UK, USA, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Chicago, France, New Zealand, Luxembourg, India, etc and has also donated 70 paintings to UNICEF and UNESCO as well. Her paintings have gone to around 55 Hospitals in UK alone.