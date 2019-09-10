Meet Rakhee Shah - A Celebrity Artist and Philanthropist

Rakhee is an artist and has had 58 prestigious exhibitions in UK and some in Mumbai. Having created nearly 1200 paintings over a period of 26 years, Rakhee has donated 718 paintings to Hospitals, Cancer Centres, Institutions, NGOs, etc.
Rakhee’s paintings has visited various countries like UK, USA, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Chicago, France, New Zealand, Luxembourg, India, etc and has also donated 70 paintings to UNICEF and UNESCO as well. Her paintings have gone to around 55 Hospitals in UK alone.
In India, Mumbai, the recipients of Rakhee’s generous gestures have been Hospitals like Breach Candy Hospital, Tata Memorial Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, Bombay Hospital, Fortis Hospital, SRCC Children’s Hospital, etc. to name a few.
Rakhee was invited by the Consulate of Luxembourg for an event and met the Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg and the Ambassador of Luxembourg in March 2016. She wants to dedicate her life in serving people and aims to reach out to the people through her paintings and provide help for various causes, which she has been a part of for more than 2 decades.
