Aaron Paul celebrates birthday with 300k tab at Luxury Resort in the Dominican Republic

Sunset yacht dinners, fine cuisine and mezcal were seen over the past two weeks during Breaking Bad star, Aaron Paul’s fortieth birthday celebration. Paul and forty of his friends and celebrity costars joined the festivities and a luxury stay at the Ani Private Resort on the island of the Dominican Republic.

The forty guests and family including Paul’s wife of six years, Lauren and baby daughter, Story-Annabelle. Guests enjoyed premier resort lodging included a staggering 25k a night 14-room villa suite with endless ocean views. The Ani Private Resort has also played a vacation destination to Cardi B, Pitbull, Christina Augeilara, Vin Diesel, Shakira among other A-List celebrity guests. The resort bestows several extravagant infinity pools, a spa and beach front accommodations with private villas and even on-call babysitters. Paul commented on Instagram "Never have I felt more taken care of in my life.

Aaron and friends were seen playing cornhole and water activities like snorkeling and kayaking during the two-week excursion across the island all while enjoying custom mezcal cocktails by Dos Hombres. The resort offers an array of activities like biking, private chefs, and beautiful grounds to explore.

On August 27, 2019, the Breaking Bad star’s actual birthday, guests were observed pairing Dos Hombres crafted-cocktails with celebrity chef, Chef Juan Vargas’ unique Dominican cuisine. While on a sunset yacht guests indulged in an elaborate farm-to-table feast of grilled fish in banana leaves, fresh tuna tatar and chicken takki.

2019 was a big year for Paul who not only celebrated his big 4-0, he recently launched his line of artisanal Mezcal with Breaking Bad Costar, Bryan Cranston. The duo will also be seen in their Breaking Bad film “El Camino” which will be in theaters on October 11th.

Paul and Cranston had been longing to try a business venture since the BB series ended in 2013. They both discovered their common interest of rich & flavorful Mezcal during a conversation in 2016 while enjoying sushi in New York City. Cranston and Paul sought out to find the best and most authentic and artisanal mezcal in Mexico.

Paul and Cranston launched Dos Hombres Mezcal in July with its extensive attention to detail. Paul proudly boasted on Instagram recently, “We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the centre of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect.”

Dos Hombres is made with Espadin agave which is curated and hand-selected in the hills of the village of Oaxaca, Mexico. According to the Dos Hombres website, it is best to “appreciate the flavors” of Dos Hombres Mezcal by serving in an extended glass and allowing time for the Mezcal to become “awake.” People enjoying Mezcal must be encouraged to consume responsibly.

The Dominican Republic island is home to the most sought after ocean views and sand in the world. @godomrep is the Dominican Republic’s travel Instagram that has endless gorgeous nature content and information on the DR. The island of the Dominican Republic inhabits world-class snorkeling, hiking and and unlimited exploring. The island is twice the size of New Hampshire with plenty to explore on its Carribean coast lines.

‘Path’ costar Michelle Monaghan also attended, and commemorated with an Instagram post: "This past week I had the privilege of celebrating one of my favorite humans on Earth, @aaronpaul, in one of the most beautiful places I've ever been, @aniprivateresorts in the gorgeous Dominican Republic.”

Needless to say, the 14 day celebration was the perfect way to celebrate an amazing year for Aaron Paul.

Paul’s wife, Lauren commented on her husband’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post stating:

“This angels 40th birthday was a couple of days ago! We’ve been off the grid, phone-free celebrating with loved ones. I just came across this photo and it put the biggest smile on my face. You looking down at what would have been 4-month-old Story, the purest love and joy in your eyes. You are the most amazing father.... Happy birthday best friend, soul mate, lover. I feel so lucky to live life alongside each other, pinky finger holding ’forever.’”