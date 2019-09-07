Multi-talented recording engineer and songwriter Peter Madana is a popular chartbuster!

Peter Madana, originally from Chicago, IL, is a DJ/Performer, and a record producer with an educational background of audio engineering; he is currently producing and performing.

Based out of Los Angeles, CA; Peter has conquered the music industry with modern, contemporary, and classical fusion musical elements. His passion for the art of music drives his persistence to an unimaginable correlation of space and time. The passion for audio has created an eclectic clientele base, including artists such as Jay Sean (Sony Records), Dj Flipside (B96/ Jump Smokers), Raghav (Ultra Records), Fabulous (Def Jam Records), Green Day (Reprise Records), Jasmine Kara (Sony Records Sweden), A.R. Rhaman, Mickey Singh, Amar Sandhu, Zack Knight (T-Series Music), Jernade Miah, Asim Azhar, Bronx The Wolf (Perfecto/ Armada Records), Raja Kumari, Manj Musik, & many others.

Peter shows that with a little perseverance you can get things done. He strongly believes that one should enjoy the learning process and never stop working on themselves.

Peter Madana has a massive fan following on social media, and he reaches out to them through his Instagram where he shares his musical journey with photos and his compositions and collaborations through videos.

Peter is a music admirer, a lover of soulful music. He is a skilled multitasker who thinks it is important to be open-minded and take up opportunities with a positive approach.

Peter Madana wishes to reach out to the masses by inspiring them with his expressive and exclusive music. He wants to achieve a greater place in the music industry.