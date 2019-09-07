Influencer Siddharth Sharma from Delhi is influencing the next generation

A 21-year old young guy from Delhi has become a role model and inspiration for the youth of India. The sensational Siddharth Arman Sharma is today one of the biggest Influencer we have. Siddharth is a investor and a Globe Trotter is popular for his business and investment strategies. Being born and bought up in a businessman family helped him learning the business and investment tactics quickly which later helped him in shaping his own career. His family business Spear heading the Premier Infrastructure Group which specializes in Turnkey Infrastructure projects all over India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal with a gross revenue of more than 400 crore INR.

Despite such young age Siddharth Arman has accomplished many great things which guys his age can only dream of. He has Launched two Blockchain Investment companies and raised more than 5 million USD. Siddharth has also got the best Financial ICO of the Year award at CryptoCon Mumbai 2018 event. In the year 2012 he started his journey in the tech industry but later eventually shift his career towards cryptocurrencies and blockchain after experiencing a great potential growth and future in the crypto market. His observation and shift at the right time changed his life and he made millions by investing in crytpocurrencies. These achievements are simply unimaginable for a young guy of his age.

Siddharth Arman approach towards his life and lifestyle is simply what sets him apart from others. As a young energetic personality he is motivating so many people of his age today. His positive and never giving up attitude is something everyone admires about him. Before succeeding in his journey even he had his share of struggle and problems but stood tall and tackled those difficulties with his mind and abilities. His thirst for success made him an extraordinary personality that he is today. All of these characteristics of Siddharth makes him an actual inspiring influencer.