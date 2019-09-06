Ripudaman Singh aka Mehar photography an impeccable photographer and lifestyle influencer

Photographs capture the sweet memories of our life in them. We all want to capture the precious moments of our life in pictures but not all that great talent of having an excellent sense of photography. A good photograph captures the whole atmosphere in itself, and it takes you back to the memory lane when you look at it. Ripudaman Singh one such photographer who is known for capturing the best photos. In the whole Punjab region as one of the best wedding photographer.

Ripudaman Singh who was born and bought up in Ludhiana, Punjab is a very renown name in the Punjab Music Industry. He started his career as a graphic designer at the age of 16 in the Punjabi Music industry and has worked with famous artist like Babbu Maan, Sharry Maan, Ammy Virk, Ranjit Bawa, and many other eminent personalities. In 2013 he shifted his career in photography. Ripudaman's love for photography is initially while working as a graphic designer, and he decided to make a career in it. He started his photography career in the year 2013, and in just a few years he has accomplished so many achievements as a photographer.

Till now he has personally covered the wedding of Punjabi stars like Dilpreet Dhillon, Happy Raikoti. And soon going to be cover Garry Sundhu's wedding too. In 2018 Ripudaman Singh was nominated as runnerup in Best Wedding Photographer in Punjab. An article was published about him on the Urban Melange Magazine. He has experience or covering more than 300+ weddings.

The decision of choosing photography as a career has wholly changed Ripudaman Singh's life. He has accomplished so much as a photographer in just a short time with his fantastic photography talent. The way he started very young and stayed focused on his dreams is inspiring for so many. In his personal life, he loves to travel to different places and explore. His hobbies include cricket, music, and acting. Ripudaman is planning to move to the USA next year and set up his photography business there. We wish him more success and face in his life journey.