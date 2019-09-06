Faishal and Abdullah Bin Hassan is upcoming directors in Bollywood

Celebrity manager Faishal and his partner Abdullah Bin Hassan are the Backbone of Punjabi talent in Bollywood due to them we can see some new faces in Bollywood films they before long heading out to dispatch motion picture with Punjabi based, entertainers and models. Its affirm that he is going to dispatch Punjabi Talent in B-Town just as numerous different entertainers who have the capacity to make individuals giggle when the person chuckles, and make individuals cry when the person in question cries. That is the intensity of an on-screen character who associates the crowd. Such gifted individuals Get in contact With Faishal and demonstrated to him their story, their ability.

Faishal further stated, that these Punjabi stars he is going to launch in Bollywood already have a good fan following on their social media, So it would also encourage them to give their best and win more admirers and to reach their level ahead from where they belong right now.

Talking about launching these Punjabi talents in Bollywood, Abdullah Bin Hassan said, "Bollywood is open to all if a person is talented enough and knows his craft very well. The talents I am going to launch are already popular and good with their work and I believe they are going to rock."

What makes Faishal and Abdullah Bin Hassan better than others is the way they smoothly work with the celebs who seek out to him for help when it comes to social media. They have worked with a lot of celebs and helped them in completely understanding social media and making it a friendly place for these stars. Bollywood needs such kind of talents which Faishal and Abdullah Bin Hassan are helping to launch let's see who they going to launch in upcoming projects.