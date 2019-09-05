Teens who don't date have low depression

New York: Researchers have found that teenagers who were not in a romantic relationship have good social skills, low depression and fared better than those who dated. The results refute the notion that non-daters are disturbed, researchers said, adding that efforts in schools that promote health should include non-dating as one option of healthy development.

"In the end, school health educators, mental health professionals and teachers should affirm social norms that support adolescents' individual freedom to decide whether to date or not, indicating that both are acceptable and healthy options," said study lead author Brooke Douglas from the University of Georgia. The study, published in the Journal of School Health, included 594 students of Class 10. Researchers categorised them in four groups and compared them using teacher ratings and student questionnaires.