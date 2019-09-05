Business tycoon Federico Bellezza to be a part of bollywood industry soon as a producer

Federico Bellezza from Italy has a degree in management and has done his masters in International economy and politics. Federico always had a thing for luxury and finest beasts like yachts, supercars, jets, etc.

Following his passion, Federico is working on his brand 'Supernova' that steps the idea of creating accessories that enhances the personality and charms who wear them through a unique and distinctive look.

Leaving no stone unturned Federico took is business to the moons with such enormous ideas and executions also turning the evaluation of his business to the next level.

Having his degree in international economy and politics Federico does has thorough knowledge about the ongoing market world. Having such a unique idea and building a brand based on his passion Federico's 'Supernova' is considered to be one of the leading brands of its kind.

Federico Bellezza this time is interested in investing the film industry and soon will be seen producing a big Bollywood movie.

That’s right! According to sources Bellezza is in cahoots with various Bollywood directors and ace b’town actors and is just waiting for a good script to turn up in order to produce a movie.

It would be fascinating to watch this business tycoon turn a producer. Hopefully like his entrepreneurship his career as a producer too will be a great one giving major blockbuster hits.

Federico Bellezza has been associated with the associated number of brands like Oliver Peoples( sunglasses of Adam Levine), Pretty Green (Liam Gallagher clothing label),Bettinardi(Golf Putters) and many more.