Ali Farahi shares what inspires him as a renowned blogger and influencer

The world is undoubtedly turning digital today, and everyone wants to gain popularity on the digital space and grow their business through the online medium. Ali Farahi who is popularly known as Sina Farahi is a digital expert and an influencer. Coming from the engineering background, his interest in social media and content creation made him pursue a career in the digital world after which he started his own Persian digital media agency.

The young influencer is well-versed with the latest trends on which he creates the content which the audience can relate to. Moreover, he has been experimenting with his content with some new and unique ideas. Speaking about the advancement of digital content, he said, "Today's era is growing at a rapid pace and digitalization is reaching new heights. As an influencer, I make sure to create the content which has a universal appeal and due to cut-throat competition I need to make sure that my content stands apart from all."

His outstanding skills and knowledge about digital space saw him become a social media manager of Varzesh3 website in 2013. Later in 2015, he became a manager of the Fast Click Agency. He made the news when he co-founded a startup which goes by the name Tag Star which he began as a joint venture with Rambod Javan who is a celebrated name in the Iranian film industry.

Last year, he started Hashtag Media Company which is known for its advertising campaigns in Iran. He tasted success slowly with time due to having limited resources but with looking at Ali Farahi’s potential, he is truly one of the best names in the field of content creation.