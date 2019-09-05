Abhijet Raajput becomes an ace music director of the country

Music direction has always been a task to accomplish having a tremendous competition in the market but the ones gaining excellence in this field would succeed. A similar story is the one of a sensational music director and fashion photographer Abhijet Raajput, who has ace directorial and photography world by polishing his skills and nurturing them for something big.

Coming from Aligarh a small town in Uttar Pradesh his journey has not been an easy one. Knowing nothing about the music industry with no big daddy in the business Abhijet had to start from the scratch to make it to the top. He had to face a number of hurdles but leaving no stone unturned Abhijet had an aim and was on to complete it by any means.

Abhijet therefore started his journey by coming to Pune to pitch it’s fashion and music market. Getting trained in one of the top institute of the city Abhijet gained thorough knowledge of the music industry and there is no looking back there after.

Apart from music Abhijet is a skilled fashion photographer and he clicked a number of renowned models and actors. His trust in the lens and the magic created behind the camera is breath taking. His jaw dropping directorial skills will leave you awestruck wanting to watch him direct more.

When asked about the same Abhijet says “more than dreaming, what it takes is, to keep staring into the eyes everyday obstacles and growing above it in a way that dealing with it becomes a fun lifestyle”

Today he has achieved a commendable position in the music and fashion world having to click a number of celebrities and giving some sensational hits which has made him a renowned musician of the country also having a number of offers from Bollywood.

His work includes hits like Kurbaan, Nakhra, Xplain,Launda bada sakht hai, Waiting and many more. Abhijet in such a short time span has managed to conquer millions of hearts also becoming the most trending celebrity digitally. It will be of no surprise to his fans to soon make his directorial debut in the b’town world too.