Josh Miller soon to act opposite this Bollywood biggie

After becoming a home name with his digital content on video streaming channel YouTube, Josh Miller is all set to enter Bollywood.

His YouTube videos have won him accolades from all corners of the world and this unmatched talent is all set to rock Bollywood with his upcoming film.

The Indian film industry is open for anyone who boasts the ingredients Bollywood desires for. Miller is one among the few who is good at acting, dancing and has an amazing body.

Miller was approached by a Bollywood biggie for an upcoming movie which will go on the floors soon. To be produced under a noted banner, the movie will flaunt the dark side of Indian cinema.

When asked why Josh Miller?, the director of the yet untitled film said, "Josh has been picked up for his impeccable work on YouTube. He has an amazing acting talent and no one else fits best for this role other than him."

An ecstatic Josh Miller said, "I am really honored to have been approached by an Indian filmmaker. It is a dream come true moment for me. Films in India are not just taken as entertainment but it is a religion here. I will make sure to gain more and more love from the Indian audience with my acting skills."

When talked about the film, Josh said, "It would be so early to reveal details about the film. I can only say that film covers the dark side of Indian cinema and audience will get to see something very unique and amazing to watch."

Apart from acting, Josh is a trained dancer too. He has also shot several dancing videos with few big names from the dancing world.

Sources close to the star have informed that he is also in talks with some big names in the industry and he could be soon seen acting with one of the three Khans in the industry.

When asked about the same, Josh said, “Yes the talks are on but right now I am focusing on my upcoming project. It would definitely be a great kick to my career in Bollywood if I get a chance to work with any of the three Khans in the industry.”