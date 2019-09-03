Bollywood to get clicked through the lens of fashion photographer Tony Pec!

Tony Pec, a renowned name in the American fashion photography world, is all geared up to foray into Bollywood. He is being touted to add some new dimensions to the always blooming industry with his excellent photography skills.

He has proved his excellence in the field of fashion photography already and is now looking to explore new dimensions in his career as well as life. His excellent photography sense has helped him bag huge offers from some of the world's elite brands.

"I have worked as the lead photographer with some big brands and now I want to explore the Indian film industry which has always fascinated me over the years. It was my dream to work with some Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan, and the opportunity to reach out to Bollywood seems to be one step closer to achieving it," said Tony Pec.

"I believe I would be able to contribute to this grand film industry with my photography skills and make a place for myself just like R Burman, Daboo Ratnani and Suresh Natarajan," he added.

Apart from the above-discussed brands, he has also exhibited his exceptional photography skills in some top magazines as well. In this age of fashion, he is a must-have asset for every brand or film with the kind of photography sense he has.

On the educational front, he has learned tax law from the US University and was a scholar of his field. His passion for photography, however, didn't let him stay in that field for too long and he moved to fashion photography. Since he chose to pursue his dream, there was no stopping him as after a successful stint with top brands and magazines, he has now moved to one of the biggest film industries in the world.

Tony is already in talks with several Bollywood producers as his past works have received accolades from several celebrities as well. He has already done a shoot for prominent Indian magazine and leading news organization in India.

“I believe that hard work and dedication can lead you to the highest peaks in life. My purpose of being here is to explore my talent to the maximum extent and prove myself in front of the entire world," Pec concluded.