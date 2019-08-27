YouTube Viner Neeraj Beniwal is hit for his content

Actor and director Neeraj Beniwal have been running one of the top YouTube channels of the country which is about to join the ace digital league. His journey has not been an easy one having to face a number of hurdles but leaving no stone unturned Neeraj had an aim and was on to complete it.

YouTube content creation has always been a task to accomplish having tremendous competition in the market but the ones gaining excellence in this field would succeed. A similar story is one of Neeraj’s who has aced the YouTube content creation by polishing his skills and nurturing them for something big.

His video ‘Desi Love Story, Paisa Ya Pyaar and Types of People at the gym’ became the biggest hit on YouTube.

Today he has achieved a commendable position in the digital market world and has a number of big-budget projects in the pipeline.

Neeraj today owns one of the top YouTube channels in India with 400K plus subscribers and millions of views on his channel making him a digital sensation. His content truly is the king of the digital market with maximum viewers generated.