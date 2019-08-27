Stefano Graanoogst to make his big Bollywood debut

Stefano Graanoogst from the Netherlands who sizzled the world with his utmost fitness regime and with his astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the b'town world. That's right a birdie informed us about the stud signing a well-renowned banner for his debut. Extracting immense fame and fan fam from social media Stefano is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline. The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Stefano will also be seen in an upcoming web series having well-renowned starcast under an ace production house also will be witnessing the charmer endorsing various fitness brands being fitness his forte.