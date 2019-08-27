Pooja Poddar Marwah's ‘Pursuit- Drawn by Destiny’ leaves us with a pondering after-thought

India's Best Debut Author awardee, Pooja Poddar Marwah brings alive the magic of dreams and reinstills the power of faith through her fiction novel titled, PURSUIT – DRAWN BY DESTINY.

She studied at Welham Girls School and went on to represent India as its cultural ambassador through the Rotary International program. On returning she graduated from Sydenham College and pursued her passion of jewellery design along with Creative writing from Symbiosis.

The book tackles the complexities of modern day relationships. It makes one question prominent as to what love really is, that it leaves the most successful and powerful people so vulnerable inside, it explores the depths of friendship that lets you freefall and shed inhibitions and it circles around unshakeable faith that drives a person to achieve the most powerful position.

Speaking more about the book Pooja breaks into a laugh, “A chance meeting with a stranger left a soulful impact that affected my every sense. Shuttling between the co-curricular of both my kids, I penned down ‘Pursuit’ waiting in the city parking lots. I did get quite an eye from the local cops who wondered what this woman did each and every day with a laptop and a Thumps Up for company!"

She has already achieved accolades as one of India’s best Debut Author’s and when asked about her reaction on receiving such an appraisal, Pooja says, "It is an amazing feeling to have my first work of art appreciated and awarded. Like I say, it is a story about you, and I hope you have as much fun reading as I had, writing it." She is now being nominated for the Valley of Words Literary Award and looks forward at bagging the same.

In a short span of time, the simplicity in her words have given her story rave reviews.

To know more about her delectable threesome of faith, trust and love, visit her at www.poojapoddarmarwah.com.