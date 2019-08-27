Gurpreet Singh Baidwan - As a Producer will bring in another level Music Videos in Pollywood

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. – Plato.

Being a Producer is like having skills such as leading creative team, collaboration, employing appropriate interpersonal communication skills and many more. Mr. Gurpreet Singh Baidwan thought that he posses all the qualities of a producer and decided to take it as his profession. Other than being a music producer he also is an owner and a Music Builderzz.

When asked about his career he said “ I belong to a place called Rani Majra, a small town in Punjab were having a dream of being a producer is just like someone exploring the planet Mars. It was hard as no one was there to support me in this time only my parents pushed me to walk on the path we wanted to walk. Only a few friends who were there to help me, others thought it as a mere joke. When I produced my first song Saajz Yaari Anthem Hun Simar, Saajz, Zaildar it became a success and was like my roaring towards my demotivators that I made it through with my passions.”

His future plans are working with Jassie Gill, Ranjit Bawa, Jaswinder Bhalla, and many more well-known artists in upcoming Punjabi movie Daddy Cool Munde Fool 2 as co-producer. He said-“working with them will help in increasing my experience along with my contacts. Working with them gives me an exposure to new ideas about my producing techniques as well as my there thinking capabilities about his style of handling stuff. Producing new music gives me the opportunity to display my skills as a producer and putting my skills of recording videos and acting into use to my youtube channel. I try and put new content on youtube for my subscribers so that they can enjoy it.”

His upcoming songs will be releasing next month a track as a producer of Zaildar featuring Sunny Malton music by BYG Byrd and lyrics by Singga.

“I am most excited about the new songs coming next month. I am looking forward to the new songs realising as its sales will be high and working with Sunny Malton, Byg Byrd and Singga have made me a more improved version of myself than yesterday.”