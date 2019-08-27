Adolfo Lora: "Being an influencer has made me a more responsible human being with what I spread"

In the digital era that today concerns all societies in the world and that has caused an incalculable speed in globalization, people do not need a "media group" to become the leaders of today.

And, social networks have become the channel par excellence for people to project their knowledge and free of charge, without belittling the investments, even if they are low cost, of these individual productions. Already the words "opinion leader", "communicator" and "socialite" are in the background against the "influencer".

The influencer, regardless of the number of followers he has, is a personality that was born in conjunction with social networks. They are people who, with their personality and knowledge, have managed to rise before the masses as prescribers of products and services, for the vast knowledge they have about an area thanks to their education and the constant use they give it.

For this reason, brands take advantage of these personalities with whom their target identifies, in order to reach the masses and sell their products with credibility, thanks to the guarantee that an influencer can provide them.

There are several types of influencers, micros as macros. Adolfo Lora, a Dominican YouTuber, is pigeonholed as a macro-influencer or influencer per se. Adolfo Lora is a native of social networks and has used them for his benefit; mainly YouTube, where he creates audio-visual products that his audience consumes during leisure time.

“I am not an influencer because I wanted to. I am influencer because my audience and brands have made me as such. I verified it at the time when I once recommended a product and more than 20 people acquired it after having made the mention”, says Lora, still surprised that the influence generated by those who live on social networks seems something “of another world".

The Dominican Youtuber tells us that "being an influencer" is not studied, nor is it professional for it. “Being an influencer is something that happens. I did not ask for it or look for it, but now that they have assumed me as such, I have a responsibility to fulfill. Being an influencer has made me a more responsible human being with what I spread”, says Lora.

To qualify as an influencer, qualitatively they must be people who create and plan content on their social networks, based on their own knowledge or use, and must share the results it gives them. Primarily it is a person who prescribes and recommends, therefore, sells. Sell image, sell product, but it is someone who sells.

As for the quantitative, qualifying as an influencer would start from: having between 1,000 to 50,000 followers (micro-influencer) and as an influencer, it would be to have 50,000 to 1,000,000 followers. All this, generating certain engage. Going from + 1M would qualify as "celebrity", although already, in the United Kingdom, The Advertising Standards Authority has qualified the accounts of 30,000 followers as a celebrity.

These data have not yet been verified by international associations and organizations, since “being an influencer” is a condition that is still being studied under the Marketing, Communication and Sociology Sciences.

Dominican Republic is the country of the Caribbean and Central America that most influencer marketing works. Adolfo Lora contextualizes us that even the term “influencer”, in that country, is becoming a joke and a pejorative definition, since everyone wants to be influencers, but they do bad management.

“There are those who call themselves 'influencers' who do not use the products they recommend, who personally use one brand and commercially promote another, and all this makes them look stupid to the followers, who today have the ease of discovering how fake it can be people through social networks compared to their real lives, ”says Lora.

To all this, Lora urges that “it is necessary that the content creator is documented, understand that you can’t be influenced with all brands, but, above all, faithful to your audience. They realize everything and we don't know how much disappointment we can cause them. It is a pity that not everyone uses influence to achieve a social good”.