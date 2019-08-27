Aadat fame Amit M is all set for his next single and here’s a surprise

Amit M whose latest single Aadat made the rounds all over social media, is all set to create his next. This time he is planning to launch a cover song followed by an original song later in the coming months.

Amit’s Aadat went viral on social media because of its topic (Mobile Addiction) and it saw people linking it with other unnecessary habits. This has given Amit a reason to come up with more such topics which could educate and entertain the people.Talking about his upcoming projects Amit Said, “I am planning for a cover song in the coming months for which I am looking for a right female voice. I have also planned an original song which will be released in a couple of months from now. I am really excited as I now know that there are people who enjoy this kind of genre”

Budding artists like Amit have a lot of potential in the music industry and we hope to hear his next very soon. Aadat is out on Youtube on Amit M’s channel. Do check it out.