Social media influencer Joey Hickson has an Instagram network of 30 million followers

Amidst the rapid yet organized social media chaos, Joey Hickson seems to have mastered the art of social media and internet marketing. Being an early adopter of Instagram, he harnessed its power to grow his network. Now with over 1 million followers on his handle @joey and millions of followers on other handles, Hickson has built a network of 30 million followers. He has rightly earned his title of social media expert. He is arguably the most successful manager of other influencers in the country.

Joey says, “Social media is useless unless there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. If you want to engage your target market, your social media content needs to be impactful. The problem with a great visual is you may get a lot of shares, but it’s not going to convert readers into customers. There’s nothing to hook the reader into buying the product, subscription, or service.” He adds, “The goal should be to encourage the audience to participate in the content. There should be a two-way conversation with them, which will eventually lead to a rise in conversions.”

Prior to his stint in the world of social media marketing, he worked as a senior sales representative at Citrix. The flexibility of working from home proved advantageous since it gave him time to learn the ins and outs of social media apps. Today, Hickson owns one of the largest music Instagram accounts @singers that has helped him add some big names to his clientele list that include Flo Rida, Empire Records, Capitol Records. Besides working with the music artists, he has also worked with Gary Vee, Cody Sperber, Cody Alt, Matthew Morgan, and Jason Vedadi to name a few.

Over the last 9 years, Hickson has gone from being a sales rep to a social media influencer who has helped hundreds of thousands of people along the journey.