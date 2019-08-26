India’s most followed growth hacker, Rohan Chaubey launches new book ‘The Growth Hacking Book’ with secrets for explosive business growth

AngelList CEO Naval Ravikant famously said, “It's never been easier to start a company. It's never been harder to build one.” There’s more opportunity out there than ever before, which helps to offset the competition.

History shows us that as competition increases, so does available opportunity. There’s plenty of space for new innovation especially for the new age digital companies. The startup growth marketing is always innovating. What helped unicorns like UBER get initial traction won’t help other early stage startups grow. That’s why growth hacking is catching popularity in the startup ecosystem.

When asked what is Growth Hacking, Rohan Chaubey, the international bestselling author of ‘The Growth Hacking Book’ replied, “Growth Hacking is conducting growth experiments across various growth channels to discover measurable + scalable + repeatable processes that deliver predictable results to grow an important metric (North Star Metric) for a business. Growth Hackers are technical marketers which may or may not know how to code”.

IBM and Twitter’s partner product Audiense.com ranks Rohan as India’s most-followed Growth Hacker. He has grown his social media community to about 250000 followers organically in record time.

Rohan has a proven track record of making content go viral on social media. One of his SlideShares attracted 100000+ views within 12 hours, which shows his virality.