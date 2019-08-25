The LFW lookbook: Top trends at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019 saw gorgeous innovations, tech-infused presentations, western classical live performances and high-speed ramp walks... and of course, fabulous clothes! Veteran designers and the nextGen made their mark on the audience with their dazzling collections. Here’s a glimpse at the lookbook for the season.
Love for fashion and fabric
Manish Malhotra partnered with ‘Love & Care’, the premium fabric wash range from Hindustan Unilever, to present his latest festive collection at the opening night of fashion week. The collection ‘MAAHRUMYSHA’ featured diverse fabrics such as wool, cotton and silk. The celebrated designer has refreshed the wedding palette in a more millennial and modern way. The whole collection is done in muted and vintage tones which makes it modern and glamorous, yet timeless.
Fashion meets performance art
Brands Poochki and The Pot Plant presented an interesting show with a mix of contemporary art and fashion. Founded by Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla, Poochki presented ‘Moana’, meaning ‘the ocean’ in the language Maori. The life-sized hand block prints, motifs of underwater life like starfish and string rays, horizontal rouching with vertical stripes grabbed our attention.
The Pot Plant by Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri showcased an innovative collection, ‘100% Wild’. With motifs inspired by the wilderness, the androgynous look along with a twist to the crafts of Bandhani and Shibori were the highlights of the collection.
Fashion knows no size
Rixi and Tinka Bhatia’s ‘half Full CURVE’ promoted body positivity with their collection Gulab Bagh. Inspired by the interiors of royal palaces, textures of textiles and patterns of wall art, the silhouettes were aimed at the amply endowed dressers who love to flaunt their style.
Vineet Kataria and Rahul Arya unveiled “Pichwai” under their label Vineet Rahul, which showcased the beautiful textiles and crafts of India. The models sashayed down the runway showering mogras that represented the essence of their range. The men’s line saw a range of mono chromes, long jackets with vertical stripes and belts.
Twenty years of Payal Singhal
Payal Singhal celebrates 20 years of her label with her collection titled #PS20. Gypsies and Bohemia are the starting point of her inspirations this season, with a touch of world heritage culture and art. Since the brand launched PS Men this year, it was the designer’s dream to have Farhan Akhtar showcase the cool boho vibe that the collection offers. He, along with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, were the perfect muses because they both imbibe this bohemian vibe.
Breaking all norms
A trendy, hip-hop presentation by four Street Wear Unisex brands to the beat of super-fast music was a never seen before event at the fashion week this season.
Avni Aneja and Ambar Aneja showcased “WE 2.0” under the label Six5Six Street, and it featured T-shirts, track pants, sweatshirts, baggy jeans; cycle shorts and boxy jackets with funky slogans and holographic prints.
Natasha Sumant showcased her debut collection with her label “Gundi Studios”, featuring a mix of street wear, whose underlying motto, was to celebrate the South Asian Women, in motherland and diaspora.
Designer Shruti Biswajit and artist Harsha Biswajit showcased their unisex collection “Spaced Out” under their label Biskit, inspired by India’s space race and comprised of overalls, jumpsuits and street wear sets.
Jay Ajay Jalal’s label Jaywalking made quite an impact when Ranveer Singh wore it for the film “Gully Boy” promotions. The label showcases outfits that are rebellious and yet exude a positive spirit, combining gym street and unisex fashion.
That ’70s style
Under her label ‘Not so Serious’, Pallavi Mohan showcased her collection “Simply Studio 54” which revived the glitz, glamour and glory of the feisty ’70s. Fluid dresses, off-shoulder creations and halters glowed with shimmer and shine. Oversized silhouettes for blouses, ballooning sleeves and voluminous shapes were seen along with satin and rich velvets and lamé that was splashed with crystals, a sprinkling of sequins and seductive feathers.
Sonal Verma showcased “The Still Life” for her label Rara Avis, which was inspired by the 17th century painter Jacques Linard. A blazer with leather shawl collar was teamed with bottom-pleated pants, trench coats had rear leather fringes and long blazers with embroidery made an appeal. Accessories like the fringed bags and the leather obi style belts accentuated the outfits.
A riot of colours
Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat presented a visual explosion of colours and prints for their label Saaksha and Kinni. The designer duo showcased “Arcus” featuring a mix of metal and mirror work with embroidery on ikats of Gujarat and leheriyas of Rajasthan. We particularly liked the black swimsuit along with a multi coloured kaftan, which gave a beachy vibe.
Fabric of the future
Day one of the fashion week ended with a high-tech fashion presentation of couturier Amit Aggarwal’s “Flux” collection, made from R|Elan™ FreeFlow fabric by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). RIL has created this range of sustainable, performance enhancement Fabric 2.0 after extensive R&D.
The ‘Flux’ collection featured polymer strips and geometric compositions in the form of sheer sultry wraps, exaggerated sleeve detailing, strong power shoulders and some feminine billowing skirts. The men’s line saw polymer strip detailing on battle jackets, plisséd one-sleeve shirt, boxy oversized trench coat and a waist coat with shirt.
