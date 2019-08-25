The LFW lookbook: Top trends at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Fashion meets performance art

Brands Poochki and The Pot Plant presented an interesting show with a mix of contemporary art and fashion. Founded by Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla, Poochki presented ‘Moana’, meaning ‘the ocean’ in the language Maori. The life-sized hand block prints, motifs of underwater life like starfish and string rays, horizontal rouching with vertical stripes grabbed our attention.

The Pot Plant by Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri showcased an innovative collection, ‘100% Wild’. With motifs inspired by the wilderness, the androgynous look along with a twist to the crafts of Bandhani and Shibori were the highlights of the collection.