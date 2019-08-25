Product Reviews: New Cottonworld collection to Nykaa lip balms

Natural wonders

‘Wake up to Nature’ is the new Cottonworld collection, stressing on ‘Zero Digital Distortion. 100% Natural’. Cottonworld makes a conscious effort to have most of the knits made using organic cotton. They have also extended their support to the local artisans by choosing block printed fabrics from Jaipur.

The effort continues to support organic cotton farmers with their association with the NGO Chetana Vikas (based in Warda, Maharashtra, the NGO helps 5,000 families, thus reaching close to 20,000 individuals.) Now to the most important question: How does it look? Well, it will probably be love at first sight. The collection features some real beauties, the uniqueness of the art making the garments stand out. From dresses (love the printed one with the lace hem), to tops, shirts and pants, it’s all about being real, sustainable and grounded.

Price: Rs. 690 onwards