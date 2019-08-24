LFW 2019: Fashion goes environment-friendly

The fashion industry has evolved over the years with luminous minds spinning the wheel, and setting trends in motion. But does the current vogue around climate change have an impact on this chunk? Adhering to this fact, it’s high time we inculcate steps to reduce excessive dumping of couture (as we know change is constant in fashion), and make innovative changes to carve a niche for ensembles that are environmentally ethical.

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019 has brought in another season that creates an inclusive conversation around sustainable fashion in India. Apart from paying tribute to the rich heritage of Indian fabrics, designers have incorporated elements that encourage a positive impact on the environment as well.

Age old recipes of recycling

For this season, designer Padmaja Krishnan has worked with Adiv pure nature from Mumbai, which makes natural dyes from recycled flowers and fruits collected from temples such as peach, coconut, dried rose petals, marigolds, pomegranates, indigos and madder.

Speaking on how fashion needs to be more than just about mindless consumption, she states, “Many designers have come forward in the past few years with innovative ideas to reverse climate change. However, these voices are still few compared to the looming environmental threats we are facing today. Fashion needs to be more than about mindless consumption – it should be the voice of society. To choose techniques that are slow and not fully controllable, to use repeats that are bigger than the field of vision, to find the vulnerability and strength of the human hand over the weakness of the machine or just to cheat the unsuspecting eye are some of the ways. As makers and consumers, we all have a responsibility towards ourselves and hence towards the environment as well. The idea is to acquire less and savour more.”

She adds, “Sustainable and sensible practices should not be a trend but actually be a part of our lifestyle. India is a country that has had a heritage of upcycling for many centuries. Number of traditional crafts like kantha, pipli and sujni are grounded in the very ideas of recycling. If each of us just turn to our grandmothers’ times less than about 30 years back, we will find great examples of wisdom exercised in the way we consumed clothing in our very families.”