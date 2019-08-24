Fashion, Lifestyle, and Travel is all that “The Street Stalkers” Rahul and Ishita is known for

On Instagram, Ishita and Rahul “The Street Stalkers” have gathered a commendable number of followers. They have received endless love from their social media family. One of the most important things to notice in their success story is that they are extremely compatible with each other. They have been working as two individuals with one brain. Their vision and creative work are phenomenal. They are also blessed to understand how their toil can affect people through the internet. They have also acknowledged the fact that the population that does not have access to resources can get extremely valuable knowledge about fashion, travelling, lifestyle, etc. They are quite the experts in this case because they have been a part of a small village and they understand the scarcity of sources there. Not everybody has the fate or the opportunity to see the easiest availability of products online or even in the flea market.

Ishita being a professional IT engineer and Rahul into a business of medicines have taken their dreams to a whole new level. Having mentioned their professions, it is obvious that they do not have much time to spare for their work on Instagram or other social websites. Ishita and Rahul grew up in a small village named Ambala. To them, exploring this never-ending world of fashion was quite intimidating. They wanted to share this insight about the people about clothing brands, their eligibility, their affordability, etc. Both Rahul and Ishita were very enlightened when they visited the cities for shopping and clubbing. They could foresee a place for themselves in the social world. The initial kick start to the social platform was mere photography and simple content work. Both of them were absolutely new to this form of venture. There is a saying “hard work pays off.” Rahul and Ishita are the live examples of this saying. In spite of their busy schedules and their personal life chores, they managed to pull off this as well.

Rahul and Ishita made it big when they were recognized by they were highlighted by an instagram page named as “ITSTHELOVEPROJECT.” They were awestruck when then noticed that they were being observed and actually followed by famous people. Without any upper hand, in this profession, their dedication and their endeavors paved way for them. They did not have many funds neither did they have availed resources to work on such projects. After having a chance to collaborate with a great watch brand, they decided, to uplift their work and bought a DSLR, that would highlight their work as well as give it a professional touch.

This was not the end of their efforts or their opportunities. They made sure that getting to know people and increasing their social group would help them climb this staircase of success in a much more highlighted manner. When people dream big, they take great efforts and chances to make their way through it. The Internet has its blessing but it also has the negatives as well. They not only received love from their followers on the internet but they also had to face the trolls and the haters. But the inspiring fact from their story is that they turned a deaf ear and blind eye to all the negativity. Nothing could stop them from elevating in this field. Rahul and Ishita "thestreetstalkers", today have a huge fan base and are enlightening the world with the knowledge and their creative work. Both of them have taken huge leaps and have worked with great brands currently. They are the youth icons and have been a great inspiration to so many people across the globe.