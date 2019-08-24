Enjoy "Hare Rama" with different music by Ajay Keshwani and Sanjeev Chaturvedi

One more Duo who are making their name count in top composer-singers list in Bollywood , Sanjeev-Ajay.

Sanjeev-Ajay are famous Duos who are known for their music and singing. These two guys are producing back to back super hit tracks with top production houses like Eros, Zee music & T-series.

Ajay Keswani is known for his superb singing and a very different textured voice.

Ajay is a Dubai based self made NRI businessman.He was always interested in music and can play 12 musical instruments and that’s how he can come up with such great compositions along with his partner duo Sanjeev who is a great composer and brilliant lyricist and has given bollywood very big hits like Sab Tera from the film baghi and taang uthake from the film housefull3

Sanjeev Ajay recently launched a single-Hare Rama produced by the esteemed Krishika Lulla (owner of Eros) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4HKqoNi6RM).

It has been fondly loved by the listeners and was trending on YouTube, it has crossed more than 2,319,699 views in 2 days of release on Eros music channel on YouTube. Both, Ajay and Sanjeev have composed and sung amazingly well by giving new flavor to the song.