Philanthropist Darshansinh Jadeja is helping weaker section of society for better living

Darshansinh Jadeja is Rajkot based businessman and also heads multiple companies, he is also a renowned philanthropist and is often making headlines of local newspapers for his work like providing food for flood-affected areas in monsoon, providing of free education for economically poor families, he also sends a set number of yearly rations to poor families.

He owns multiple businesses namely Madhouse Mocha, a popular city-based multicuisine restaurant where often celebrities come for promotional activates, Madhouse has witnessed celebrities like Mohammad Shami, Chheteshwar Poojara, Jaydev Unadkat (Indian cricketers), and Bollywood actors like Freddy Daruwala, Kinjal Rajpariya, Malhar Thakkar, etc..

His other firm Pavan Construction Company is into roads and buildings and is one of the leading govt. contractors in the city to have built the city’s major roads. He heard the Ready MIX Plant.

Other than businesses, Darshansinh is very much fond of his car collection, his fans and followers droll over the collection of automobiles he owns, his Instagram feed is full of cars and bikes he has owned. He is currently driving the ONLY YELLOW MUSTANG in the whole of Saurashtra region. He has previously owned sports like Nissan 350Z convertible (the only 350z in the Saurashtra region), BMW Z4 convertible (the only Z4 in Rajkot), All of his cars have expensive car registration plates, he is known for always having his lucky number 9 on his license plates, which are said to be auctioned at very costly prices, Other than automobiles he owns one of the best properties in the city like his famous Farmhouse and Himani Resorts which he owns.

He is quite popular on all of his social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Tik-TOK. His Tik-Tok has a whooping 3,50,000 fans and 4 Million hearts, his Instagram fan family is over 75,000 followers.