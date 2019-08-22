Celebrating Paryushan: Education is the most powerful weapon

The education industry is one of the oldest industries in the world. In its rudimentary form, nomads had to develop a sign language or symbols so that they can educate other members about various processes, discoveries and any information that will aid people to live life safely in caves. Fast forward to today’s era, the purpose of education is no different from those times. The role of education is primarily to equip the children/students for future with all the necessary knowledge and skills.

Nelson Mandela said “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” and it is a universal truth. Education is an integral part of one’s personal and social growth, a person is incomplete without education. It has the power to liberate and lift people from old norms or old ways of doing something. Education is hailed as a powerful tool because it influences a person’s thoughts, decision making, situational responding on a small or day-to-day basis as-well-as on large scale.

The most important aspect of education is that it has the power to transform - an individual, a group

and a nation. Using the power of education the most deprived communities have been able to achieve the desired goals - women earned their right to education, to vote, to work and more; People subjected to racism and slavery rose above the obstacles slowly with courage and by means of education, and Nelson Mandela is one of them. With right set of education, many states and nations have been able to address various social issues that have directly or indirectly impacted their economic growth. For instance, it is witnessed that the regions with high number of educated citizens has gender equality at home as well as work. Eradication of gender inequality enables a nation to a larger pool of workforce and hence it becomes a lucrative destination for companies to do business activities.